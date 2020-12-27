Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,713 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $35.58 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

