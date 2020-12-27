Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenable by 279.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 300.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 61.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

