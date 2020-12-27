Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.35. Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 760 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

