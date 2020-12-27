Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.70.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

