Sentinel (SENT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49,973.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $49,973.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

