Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCTAF. HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.