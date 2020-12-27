Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

SI stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 327.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

