Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

