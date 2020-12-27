Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $10.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 million and the highest is $10.89 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.29 million to $50.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.38 million, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

