SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0043

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $222,044.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

