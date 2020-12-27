SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.81

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $23.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 210,327 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

