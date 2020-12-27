SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

