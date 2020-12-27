Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) will announce $24.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 billion and the lowest is $23.88 billion. Sony reported sales of $22.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year sales of $76.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.87 billion to $82.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $87.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sony.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,258. Sony has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony (SNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.