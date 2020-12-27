SpaceChain (SPC) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $12,802.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 471,757,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,681,065 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

