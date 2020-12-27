Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $243,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,551 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,831.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 200.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 195,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.