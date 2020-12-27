SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SPSC opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $111.63. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

