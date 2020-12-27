Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,132 shares of company stock worth $76,105. 30.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

