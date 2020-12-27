Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of GasLog worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 170.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

GLOG stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

