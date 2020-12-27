Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADMS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

