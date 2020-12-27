Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,725 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 232,748 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 1,235,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $69,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,396. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

AMKR opened at $14.99 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

