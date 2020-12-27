Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $361,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HY opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.