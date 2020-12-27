Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

