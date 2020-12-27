Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

