Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 87,068 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 471,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

WETF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

