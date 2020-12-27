SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £100,130 in Stock

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

SSPG opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.41) on Friday. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.06. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

