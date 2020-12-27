State Street Corp Acquires 12,849 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

