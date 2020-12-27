State Street Corp Acquires 6,975 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $63,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $54,694,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $23,178,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $9,989,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $4,687,000.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $46.90.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

