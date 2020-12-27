State Street Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.