State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 205,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.22 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $679.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.