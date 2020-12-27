State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

GAIA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

