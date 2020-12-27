State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.84.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

