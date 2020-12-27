State Street Corp Sells 300 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Chemung Financial worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

CHMG stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.