SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $118,598.72 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 76.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $118,598.72 and $109.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

