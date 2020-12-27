Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £382.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.74.

Get Stenprop Limited (STP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.