STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,933. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

