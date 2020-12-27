Strs Ohio Acquires 4,500 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.