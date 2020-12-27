Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

