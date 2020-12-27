Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herc were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

