Strs Ohio Has $699,000 Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $227,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $506,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $13,730,999. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

