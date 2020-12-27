Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

