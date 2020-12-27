Strs Ohio Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,555. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.11. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.