Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.04

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $12.59. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1,435 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

