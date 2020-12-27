sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.7% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and $28.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00620255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00156076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016072 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

