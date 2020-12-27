SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $492.85 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $492.85 million and approximately $272.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00010318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00045537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00298479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.08 or 0.02147987 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 176,271,869 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

