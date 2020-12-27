Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $130.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.97 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Switch posted sales of $120.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $514.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $515.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.04 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,946 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Switch by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.