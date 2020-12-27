Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $90.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 163,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

