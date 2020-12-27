TaaS (TAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00045301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00291297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00029411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.03 or 0.02105049 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

