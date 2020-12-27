Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Talend worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,391,000. No Street GP LP grew its position in shares of Talend by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talend by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP grew its position in shares of Talend by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TLND opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.94. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

