Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

NYSE SKT opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a P/E ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

