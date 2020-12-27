Tap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,944.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $197,944.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00045218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00291054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02135244 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

